IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

