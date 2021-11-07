HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $7.21 on Friday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

