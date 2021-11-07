Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $194.02. 300,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $151.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

