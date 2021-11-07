Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Humana stock opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

