Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of HSON stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

