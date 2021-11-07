Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,603,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,164. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

