HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

