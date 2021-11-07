Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Raised by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

