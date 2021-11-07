Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,467.35. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.