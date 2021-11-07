Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Hexcel worth $41,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

