Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 211,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -29.27%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Insurance stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

