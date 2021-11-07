Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.
Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
