Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

