Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Hecla Mining worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

