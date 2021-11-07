HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HSTM opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

