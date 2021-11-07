Head-To-Head Survey: International Isotopes (INIS) & Its Rivals

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS: INIS) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare International Isotopes to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Isotopes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $9.36 million $2.20 million 9.98 International Isotopes Competitors $2.34 billion $399.72 million 41.70

International Isotopes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes. International Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Isotopes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A International Isotopes Competitors 121 714 1426 26 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given International Isotopes’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes’ competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of International Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes 16.77% 72.20% 10.11% International Isotopes Competitors 0.14% 8.99% 3.83%

Summary

International Isotopes competitors beat International Isotopes on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services. The Radiochemical Products segment includes production and distribution of various isotopically pure radio chemicals for medical, industrial, or research applications. The Cobalt Products segment includes management of a cobalt irradiation contract, fabrication of cobalt capsules for tele therapy or irradiation devices, and recycling of expended cobalt sources. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment consists of the manufacture of sources and standards associated with Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. The Radiological Services Segment concerns a wide array of miscellaneous services that consists of gemstone processing and field services that include source installation, removal, and

