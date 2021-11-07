Head to Head Comparison: Deep Down (DPDW) vs. Its Competitors

Deep Down (OTCMKTS: DPDW) is one of 22 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Deep Down to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Deep Down has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Down’s peers have a beta of 0.17, meaning that their average share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deep Down and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down Competitors 232 1354 1350 37 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Deep Down’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deep Down has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down 4.91% 9.12% 4.93% Deep Down Competitors -9.37% -12.45% -4.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deep Down and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $12.98 million -$6.06 million 11.67 Deep Down Competitors $4.59 billion -$1.34 billion 4.59

Deep Down’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deep Down. Deep Down is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deep Down beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc. focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. It supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized service teams and engineered technological solutions. The firm’s products include active heave compensator, carousels, moray termination system, subsea accumulator, bend limiters, engine order telegraph, non-helical umbilical, umbilical termination assembly, bend stiffener latcher, loose steel tube flying leads, and riser isolation valve and subsea isolation valve control systems. Deep Down was founded by Mary L. Budrunas and Ronald E. Smith in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

