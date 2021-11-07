Head-To-Head Analysis: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) versus Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.41 $1.67 million $0.88 14.09 Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 3.09 $28.43 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.10% 0.58% Parke Bancorp 42.09% 18.54% 1.85%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

