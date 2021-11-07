Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

HE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.32. 251,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

