Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. Hasbro has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

