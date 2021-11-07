Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.49

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.49 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.68). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.49.

About Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN)

Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.

