Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.43 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $21,701,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

