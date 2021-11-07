Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €177.00 ($208.24) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €172.03 ($202.38).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.01. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

