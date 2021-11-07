Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,268. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

