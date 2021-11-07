GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.

NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

