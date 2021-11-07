GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.
NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
