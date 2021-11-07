Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.15

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.15 and last traded at C$35.08, with a volume of 2603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.56. The stock has a market cap of C$986.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

