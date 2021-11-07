Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,655. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

