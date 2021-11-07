Grid+ (GRID) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $2,654.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00258640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

