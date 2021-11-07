Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

