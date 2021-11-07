Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.09.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.92 and a 12-month high of C$39.73.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

