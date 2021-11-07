Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $37.88.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.