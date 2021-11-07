Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

