Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

