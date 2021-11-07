GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

