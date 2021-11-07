Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $775,517.28 and $261,114.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

