Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,140 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 9.28% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of XPH stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

