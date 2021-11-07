Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

