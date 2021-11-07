Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 195,041 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

