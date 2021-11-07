Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,330 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Huntsman worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

