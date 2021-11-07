Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Globus Medical worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

