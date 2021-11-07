Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is KB Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

