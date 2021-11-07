Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut Golden Star Resources to a tender rating and set a C$4.85 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.00.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE GSC opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.