GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoHealth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 217.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of GoHealth worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

