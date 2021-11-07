Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

