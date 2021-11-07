Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

