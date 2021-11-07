Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $7,550,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.