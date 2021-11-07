Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $66,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $38.03 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

