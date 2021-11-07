Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.49. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

