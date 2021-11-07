Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. Global Payments has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

