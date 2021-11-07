Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $539,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $10.05 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

