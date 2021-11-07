Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $3,177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 473.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,367.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,258.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.25. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

