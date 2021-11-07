Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,787,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $122.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

